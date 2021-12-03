BHF RG Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BHF RG Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,019 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.7% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.41 and a 1-year high of $108.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

