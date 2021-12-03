Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $85,704.56 and approximately $11,335.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.93 or 0.08033589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,953.51 or 1.00010467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

