BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Sells $95,109.98 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BCAB opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $76.63.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
