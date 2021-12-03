Biofrontera Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 8th (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera’s (NASDAQ:BFRI) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Biofrontera had issued 3,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Biofrontera’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

