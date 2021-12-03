BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 25.1% in November

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $333.49 on Friday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.