BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRTX opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

In other news, VP Francisco Silva purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Alstodt purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,695 shares of company stock worth $63,728. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

