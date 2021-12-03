Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $811.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003373 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,080,385 coins and its circulating supply is 22,949,025 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.