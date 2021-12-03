Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $913.47 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $913.47 million and $12.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $52.16 or 0.00096980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.38 or 0.00383752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.00173811 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

