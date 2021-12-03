Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $8.75 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $67,670.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00016550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000709 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012490 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 171,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.