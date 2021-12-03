BitCore Trading Down 4.8% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. BitCore has a market cap of $3.94 million and $338,260.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,591.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.40 or 0.07852755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00349264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.72 or 0.00990310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00083449 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00412597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.61 or 0.00381790 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

