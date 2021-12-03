BitSend (BSD) Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 73.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $88,039.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00313498 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004410 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,972,015 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

