BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $298.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.16 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 567,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.98 million, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.