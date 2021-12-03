Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as high as C$4.58. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 30,640 shares.

BDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$246.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.10.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,831 shares in the company, valued at C$433,661.13. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,455 shares in the company, valued at C$479,411.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $195,384.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

