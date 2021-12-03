BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.24. 693,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,224. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,408.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,304,699. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

