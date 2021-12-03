BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 173,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $15.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.