BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 173,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.