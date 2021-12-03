BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 461,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $398,042 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Aflac stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

