BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 194.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.