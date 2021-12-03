BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 460 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 138,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NKE opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $157.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.