BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMG opened at $55.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.