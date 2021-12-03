BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMG opened at $55.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

