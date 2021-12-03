BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK."

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

