BMO Capital Markets Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $85.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 462,325 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.