Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $383.64 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.55. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,456,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

