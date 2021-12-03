BMO Capital Markets Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$30.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFI. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.60.

TSE NFI traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.22. 409,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.51. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$20.02 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

