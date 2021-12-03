BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38 on December 31st

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCPT opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a market cap of £781.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.67. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.78 ($1.37).

In related news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 35,000 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72). Also, insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,008.75).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

