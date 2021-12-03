Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.08

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.08 and traded as high as C$54.55. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$54.07, with a volume of 135,716 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.