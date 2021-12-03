Boralex’s (BLX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.55.

Shares of BLX opened at C$35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.77. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.6016543 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

