Boson Protocol Price Reaches $2.38 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $149.35 million and $8.97 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00313838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

