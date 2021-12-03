BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

