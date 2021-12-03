BP (LON:BP) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 404 ($5.28) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.20 ($5.22).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.12. The company has a market cap of £65.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 322 shares of company stock valued at $105,595.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

