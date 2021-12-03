Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

BRDG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 95,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

