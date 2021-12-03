Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

BRDG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 95,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.