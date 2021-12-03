Bridge Mutual Hits Market Cap of $36.49 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $480,547.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.29 or 0.08026598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,040.71 or 0.99330473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

