Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.87 Million

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $48.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $48.30 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $161.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $201.61 million, with estimates ranging from $188.82 million to $221.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 649,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,151. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

