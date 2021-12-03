Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 146,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,940,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

BHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.