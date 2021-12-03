Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 358 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 108,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,594.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

