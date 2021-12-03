Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 464,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

