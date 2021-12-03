Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

