Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $119.34 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.
BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
