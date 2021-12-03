Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $119.34 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

