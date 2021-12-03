Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,916,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

