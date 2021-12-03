Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

