Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 156,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 65,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

