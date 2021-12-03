Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 31,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,697. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.