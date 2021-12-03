Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.51 Million

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report sales of $421.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.96 million and the highest is $454.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

