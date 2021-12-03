Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.52). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,843 shares of company stock worth $1,701,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 562,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.03.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.