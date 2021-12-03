Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $4,236,718. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,540,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.43 on Friday, hitting $193.14. The stock had a trading volume of 405,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,710. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

