Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.38 Million

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report $526.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

