Brokerages Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce $281.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 134,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,717. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.