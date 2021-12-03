Brokerages Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,057 shares of company stock worth $11,217,119 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.