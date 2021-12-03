Brokerages Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,057 shares of company stock worth $11,217,119 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

