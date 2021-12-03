Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.25). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.74. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

