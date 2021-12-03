Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post sales of $108.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $127.64. 417,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

