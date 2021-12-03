Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 172.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,702. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

